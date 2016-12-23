Shahbaz visits Haveli Bahadar power plant

Jhang

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif visited an under-construction coal power plant in Haveli Bahadar Shah on Thursday. He reviewed the pace of work on the project.

Later on, talking to the media at the power plant, he said that the work on the project was underway on a fast pace and in a very transparent manner. Work was started in May last year and it would be completed soon, he added.

The CM said that the project would start generating electricity in May 2017 and it would provide 1230-Megawatt electricity in January 2018. He said that in 2018, loadshedding would come to an end.

He said that electricity tariff was reduced by the PML-N government for the first time during 35 years. He said that he would ensure timely completion of the Haveli Power Project.

The CM said that all projects being completed under the incumbent government were corruption-free and the cost of Nandipur power project had been increased due to mistakes of the past government.

The PML-N was working for prosperity and progress of the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he added—APP