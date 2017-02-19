Shahbaz to preside over PU’s 125th convocation today

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will be the chief guest of Punjab University’s 125th Convocation to be held at Faisal Auditorium at 9AM on Monday. Full dress rehearsal of the convocation was held at Faisal Auditorium on Sunday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University, Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir, deans of faculties, principles of colleges, directors of Institutes, heads of departments, PhD/M Phil scholars, Masters degree program and BS Honors degree program gold medalists participated in the rehearsal.