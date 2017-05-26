Shahbaz thanks China for helping Pak thru CPEC

Salim Ahmed

Sahiwal

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the promise to get rid of darkness from the country has been fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had promised during the election of 2013 that for the development and prosperity of the country and for the promotion of agriculture, industry and strengthening of economy, the country would be illuminated by overcoming the shortage of electricity. Today is an historic day when your dream has been materialized and 1320 megawatt Sahiwal Coal Power Project has been inaugurated.

This is the biggest coal power project of the country as well as first initiative under the CPEC which has been inaugurated. Under the supervision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, this project has been completed in a span of 22 months which is a new record in world history.

No other project of such production-capacity has been completed with this speed in the world till today; and even in China, such project was completed in 27 months. This way, Chinese contractors have also broken the record of China.

He was addressing the ceremony arranged in connection with the start of production of 660 megawatt electricity from the first plant of 1320 megawatt coal power project in Sahiwal, today.

The Chief Minister said that Sahiwal Coal Power Project is an initiative of CPEC; while CPEC is a part of belt and road programme. Under the CPEC, energy projects are being set up in Pakistan with an investment of 36 billion dollars. These 36 billion dollars are 40 percent more than the reserves of Pakistan. There is no doubt that this historic investment of China is a manifestation of their trust over the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Chinese leadership fully believes in the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, because the Prime Minister has completed the projects with speed and transparency. There is no doubt that CPEC has emerged as a game-changer; however, the past governments took no benefit of Chinese friendship. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the work has been done on projects with unbelievable speed during the last four years; and when Chinese President came to Pakistan on April 31, 2015, work has been done on projects with an unusual speed and quality.

A new history of transparency and quality has been written in Pakistan. The Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has done such works which have no prior example in the 70 year history of Pakistan. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been doing great work for the development and prosperity of Pakistan which the future generations will always remember. He said that he is thankful to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, Chinese people, as well as the government, for rendering unusual services to the people of Pakistan through CPEC; and added that Pakistani people will never-ever forget the historic benefaction made through this greatest gift of China.

This investment of China in Pakistan is a unique gift. Is there any other country who has given 55 billion dollars for 20 crore people? As long as the world exists, the people of Pakistan will not forget this great investment of China. He said that there was dearth of resources for setting up energy projects, when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came into power. However, Almighty Allah had been kind enough and the reward of sincerity of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came in shape of Chinese investment, and China emerged as a source in this regard. He said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had to visit Islamabad in September 2014 to sign projects, but a party which was indulged in sit-ins, refused to end this despite implorations.

The Chief Minister said he has come to know that the leadership of that party was asked at senior diplomatic level that Chinese president is visiting Pakistan and they should vacate this place. Unfortunately, the leadership of that party refused to end sit-in and leave that place and said that they will not move from here, due to which, the visit of Chinese president delayed for seven months and later, he came to Pakistan in April 2015, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said has Chinese President visited Pakistan in September 2014, development projects including Sahiwal Coal Power Project have been completed in September last year. He said that those staging sit-ins have committed cruelties to the country and its people. Later, the same party made a futile effort of lockdown but with the blessings of Allah Almighty and sagacious strategy of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, their lockdown also failed, he added. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, a network of projects is being laid throughout the country and Pakistani and Chinese engineers and workers jointly have completed Sahiwal Coal Power Project and broken the world record by completing it in 22 months.

He said that a heinous game was played with the people and the country during the tenure of moneyed people and land lovers. He said that 800 million dollars Neelam Jehlum Hydro Project is still incomplete for the last 18 years and now its cost has increased to five billion dollars. He said that due to personal efforts of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, this project will complete next year. He said that three Sahiwal Coal Power like projects had been set up with overall cost of Neelam Jhelum Hydro Project but the past governments displayed criminal negligence and worst laxity.

The Chief Minister said that the person raising slogan of Pakistan First laid the foundation stone of Dia Mir Bhasha although land for this dam has been purchased during the tenure of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Rs. 60 billion have been provided for this project. He said that machinery for Nandipur Power Project was stopped at Karachi Port.

He said that similarly, the nation was attacked through rental power projects and billions of rupees were wasted in these projects and every effort was made to ruin the country and the nation. He said that today, these people level baseless allegations and tell lies. He said that such people should peep into their conscience while seeing transparent and speedy completion of the projects as the dreams of 20 crore people of Pakistan are going to be materialized under the leadership of Prime Minister.

He said that those leveling baseless allegations and telling lies will be perturbed over execution of development projects and Pakistan will continue to move ahead and CPEC will fine its new ways of progress and prosperity. He said that a thanksgiving revolution has been presented in today’s session of Punjab Cabinet to pay tributes to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as Nawaz Sharif is the hero of this project.