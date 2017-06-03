Shahbaz terms budget people friendly

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that his government has given historic, balanced and people friendly budget to province for the next financial year. This budget will usher in new era of development and prosperity in the province.

He said that new budget is harbinger of development and prosperity of the people as the budget includes annual development programme of Rs. 635 billion, largest development program in the history of the province. Provincial government has allocated resources worth billions of rupees for public welfare and record funds are given to various sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, clean drinking water and social sector.