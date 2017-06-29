Shahbaz supervises shifting of patients from Bahawalpur

Our Correspondent

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif personally supervised the shifting of patients to different hospitals from Bahawalpur who sustained burn injuries in Ahmedpur East incident.

He immediately rushed to Bahawalpur upon receiving the details of the incident and inquired after the health of patients in CMH and Bahawal Victoria Hospital in Bahawalpur and then went to burn unit of Multan hospital to inquire about the health conditions of the burn patients admitted there. Instead of coming back to Lahore, he returned back to Bahawalpur and supervised the shifting operation of injured persons to other districts through C-130 airplane.

He spent the night in Bahawalpur and offered Namaz-e-Eid in the Circuit House. He again inquired after the patients in Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur along with the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr and met with the heirs of the dead persons at the place of the incident.

Earlier, on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inquired after the health of burn patients of Ahmedpur East tragedy at Bahawal Victoria Hospital. They presented cheques of financial grant worth Rs.10 lakh each to the injured of Ahmedpur East tragedy and their heirs. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif consoled the injured and inquired about their health. He directed the hospital administration to utilize every sort of resources for best treatment of the injured. Both Prime Minister and the Chief Minister Punjab directed to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured in Bahawal Victoria Hospital. They appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for providing best treatment to the injured.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister and Prime Minister of Pakistan met with the heirs of the dead persons at Basti Ramzan Joya in Ahmedpur East and extended their heartfelt sympathies to them. They also prayed for the salvation of the departed souls. While talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that whole nation is saddened over Ahmedpur East tragedy and every heart is grieved; adding that he has no words to express his sympathies over this tragic incident. The forensic lab is scientifically working to identify the dead and forensic teams are also engaged at the spot of the incident. The Punjab government departments have made collective efforts and took different steps to heal the wounds of the affectees in a commendable way. Similarly, helicopters of Pak Army and that of the Punjab government have taken part in the rescue operation to transfer the injured to different hospitals. One helicopter of Chief Minister and three Army helicopters took part in this operation, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has put over his medical treatment in London and returned back home to directly supervise the matters pertaining to Ahmedpur East tragedy. “He has directed me to stay in Bahawalpur to monitor the different matters and report to him. Upon this, I have spent night in Bahawalpur,” he added.

He said that arrival of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Ahmedpur East is a ray of hope for every affected family and he equally shares the grief and pain of the bereaved people. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s guidance during the rescue operation, his inquiring after the patients and expression of solidarity with the heirs of the dead persons are symbols of his love with the people. Prime Minister’s arrival in Ahmedpur East is a ray of hope for every affected family and they have a feeling of trust and confidence, he added. He said that the persons burnt in the incident have been given best treatment in state-of-the-art burn unit in Multan and vowed that no stone will be left unturned for their complete treatment.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that Ahmedpur East tragedy is a logical outcome of corruption and illiteracy spanning over 70 years. Had the farmers of Ahmedpur East been not so poor and illiterate, they would have not lost their lives in an attempt to siphon off some quantity of patrol. Unluckily, the corruption spanning over a period of 70 years has created divide between poor and the rich. He said that he would not discuss politics over the incident. The tragic incident which has been resulted due to corruption has saddened the whole nation and every heart is grieved. The more you mourn this tragic incident, the less it would be, he added.

He said that identification of the people who have lost their lives would be completed scientifically in a few days in forensic lab and the DNA of the heirs would be matched with the DNA of the dead bodies to complete the identification process as soon as possible. He said that Punjab government has established nine sub branches of Punjab forensic labs in every division. He expressed the satisfaction over the rescue services rendered by rescue 1122, district administration, police, Pak Army, health and other departments. He added that joint collaboration of public sector institutions and political leadership has helped to successfully complete the rescue operation as local administration, medical staff and elected leadership have made collective efforts. He said that he talked with Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa upon hearing the news of the accident who provided three helicopters and one C-130 airplane which gave great help in the conduction of rescue operation. He expressed his condolence with the affectees and their heirs and said that he would personally supervise the availability of treatment facilities till the last patient is not treated and announced that he would come back to meet the heirs again.

Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab met with the injured and heirs of the dead persons and consoled them. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Chief Secretary, Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary Specialized Health Najam Shah, Commissioner, DCO and RPO Bahawalpur, health department and rescue officials for their contribution in the rescue operation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival at the Bahawalpur Airport on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.