Shahbaz slams UK blast

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the explosion in the UK city of Manchester. He has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and extended sympathies to the heirs of the persons died in this tragic incident.

He has also prayed for the early recovery of the injured. While denouncing the incident of terrorism, he said that our sympathies are with the UK government, people and the affected families; and we stand united with the British government and the people.

The terrorism has become an international scourge which requires unified steps for its total eradication, he added.