Shahbaz slams terrorism in Istanbul

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Istanbul, Turkey.

He has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over loss of human lives in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The Chief Minister expressed solidarity with Turk leadership and people and strongly condemned the incident of terrorism. Shehbaz Sharif said he was grieved over loss of precious human lives. He said that people of Pakistan especially Punjab are with their Turk brethren in this hour of distress and equally share the grief of the bereaved families. All our sympathies are with the bereaved families, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Turkey and Pakistan are facing the menace of terrorism and undoubtedly, terrorism is an international challenge which will have to be coped with joint efforts and take steps in a coordinated manner for eliminating this scourge.

It is reported that victims of the attack on revellers celebrating New Year at an Istanbul nightclub include citizens of several Arab countries.

‘There are foreigners and Turks, but the majority are foreigners. From different countries—Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya,’ said Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya.

39 people were killed, including at least 15 foreigners, and 65 others wounded.