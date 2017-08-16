Shahbaz slams attack on forces

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on the vehicle of security forces in Harnai district of Balochistan. He has extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

He has paid tributes to the martyred security officials and said that these officials are a symbol of pride for the country.

He said that the persons embracing martyrdom in the war against terrorism are heroes of the whole nation and the whole nation salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs. He said that the immortal sacrifices of the martyrs will not go waste.

He further said that whole nation is united against the menace of terrorism and this solid commitment of Pakistani nation against the terrorism cannot be shaken through coward acts.