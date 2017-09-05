Shahbaz Sharif departs for London today

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will depart for London today (Tuesday). According to reports, Shahbaz will spend three days in London where he will inquire into the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, and his sister-in-law, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. Kulsoom, who recently underwent a throat surgery and at present is residing at her son Hasan’s residence, is in London for treatment of lymphoma. The Punjab chief minister will also meet the local leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in London.

In a statement released on Monday, Shahbaz lashed out at the country’s ‘enemies’, saying those levelling baseless allegations and spreading lies have failed at every step. —INP