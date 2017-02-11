Shahbaz Sharif, a man of action

Malik Umar

Lahore

Shahbaz Sharif is the one of the best chief ministers in Pakistan; he is a man of action. He never makes false political slogans; he does do what he says. He believes in action and he always think about the development of his province. Obstacles cannot stop him from make progress which he wants. He takes decisions and once he takes then he implements it. He is a harder worker and do work for the betterment of public. He does surprise inspections of different offices, particularly hospitals in the province. Doctors and other govt officers remain careful about their responsibilities and functions due to his surprise.

Chief Minister Punjab, Mr Shahbaz Sharif is a very strict in this manner and he never forgives any officer for negligence. Therefore, they perform well and give a good result. Management of hospitals and other provincial departments, particularly in Lahore is very good and providing best facilities to poor public of the province. Shahbaz Sharif takes action; he built overhead bridges, underpasses and roads not only in Lahore but throughout the province. He started metro bus service in Lahore, Rawalpindi and now in Multan. It is a gift for the poor public. Now teachers are being selected on merit in Punjab. Drinking water was problem so he started water filtration plants in all areas of Lahore.

Work on Orange line train is continuing, it will be an example in Pakistan. Expansion of canal road between Thokar Niaz baig and doctor hospital is continuing. Similarly, work on the underpass near Mughulpura has been started. There is no comparison of Shahbaz Sharif in Pakistan. He works day and night for the development of Punjab. When we see conditions in other provinces, we can say that Shahbaz Sharif is a great leader and administrator. He is an example for other provinces. Progress of Punjab could be seen and observe.

Obviously he will perform he will get votes in the coming election. Chief Ministers of other provinces should learn from Shahbaz Sharif and they must follow his path of progress and development for the betterment of their provinces. May God bless Shahbaz Sharif good health and long life because he is necessary for the development of Punjab. People of all parties appreciate him because he works for the whole province not only for his party workers. The writer is not a member of PML-N.