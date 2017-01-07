Shahbaz seeks visible improvement in public health facilities

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting to review different steps regarding improvement of provision of public health facilities on Saturday and gave approval to buy 14 mobile health units.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that six mobile health units are already playing important role in providing quality healthcare services to the people living in remote areas of south Punjab. Now, 14 additional mobile health units will provide medical facilities to the people of south Punjab, he added. He said that provision of quality healthcare services to the people is our top priority and in this regard, all out resources are being utilized.

Shahbaz said that Punjab government is implementing a comprehensive programme for improving healthcare facilities in south Punjab and these mobile units would help provide quality healthcare services to the people of south Punjab at their doorstep.

He said that 20 mobile units are also being purchased for diagnostic services and these units will provide medical health facilities to the people living in remote areas. The Chief Minister directed that procurement cell should be run under institutional mechanism in health department. Provincial Health Minister Kh. Salman Rafique Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Specialized and Medical Education, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health and concerned officials attended the meeting; while Provincial Minister Kh. Imran Nazir participated in the meeting through video link from Okara.

Moreover, Shahbaz chaired a meeting to review the progress of Khadam-e-Punjab Bahria Model School and College Gwadar Project.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government is also constructing school for boys and girls of Gwadar.

This project will play an important role in providing quality education to the children of Gwadar, he added. He said that this step of Punjab government would help promote interprovincial harmony. He said that boys and girls of Gwadar are bright future of Pakistan.

Shahbaz Sharif said that a high standard educational institution is being set up for educating the children of Gwadar and Punjab Government has included children of all the provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir in its educational programmes.

The Chief Minister said that this step of Punjab Government has promoted the message of brotherhood and harmony.