Shahbaz seeks report of fire in Gujranwala

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has issued directions to investigate the incident of fire in a factory near Aziz Cross Bypass in Gujranwala and said that a comprehensive report covering all the aspects of this incident be presented to him.

Hearing the incident of fire, the Chief Minister issued necessary directions to the administration and other concerned agencies and said that all possible resources should be utilized to overcome the fire and human lives should be fully secured.

He further directed that all necessary steps should be adopted to control fire and the administration and other related agencies should personally supervise the rescue operation and remain present on the spot.