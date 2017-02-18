Shahbaz seeks extension in tenure of mily courts

Suicide bomber belongs to Afghanistan while facilitator hails from Bajaur Agency

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Friday said that planning of terrorist attack in Lahore was made in Afghanistan and suicide bomber who attacked a protest on the Mall Road, claiming 14 lives on February 13, belonged to Afghanistan.

Speaking at a media briefing here Friday, Shahbaz said that facilitator of the bomber named Anwaar ul Haq belonged to Bajaur Agency who brought the bomber to Lahore. Computerized National Identity Card of the facilitator and his confessional video was released by the government in the briefing .

The Chief Minister congratulated Inspector General of Punjab Police and law enforcement agencies for speedy progress in probe of the suicide blast.

Shahbaz said planning of terrorist attacks in Pakistan is done by handlers in Afghanistan which is matter of serious concern. He vowed that the government would avenge death of every single victim of terrorist acts.

Sharing his views about the ongoing debate over extension in tenure of military courts, he reiterated stance of the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by saying that tenure of the courts is needed to be extended for further fruitful results.

He lambasted elements that claim presence of sleeper cells in Punjab and said that terrorists were facilitated by a local of Bajaur Agency in Lahore incident.

He said that menace of terrorism is a serious issue but practicing politics on this issue by a political leader is regrettable. He added that this political leader after Lahore blast criticized Punjab government as well as police. He said in this attack, police officials including two senior officers lost their lives. He said morale of police officials who sustained injuries is also high.

He said he has but found affected families discouraged after such terror attacks in fact, a mother told him she would have her second son join the police force after one embraced martyrdom. Shahbaz said, Pakistan is passing through a critical phase and it is time for unity, consensus and solidarity of nation to stand firm against scrounge of terrorism and put collective efforts to nip this evil of terrorism in the bud.

He said that all efforts of enemies to destabilize Pakistan will prove futile if we get united against their conspiracies and stand strong for our country.