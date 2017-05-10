Shahbaz reviews progress on safe city project

Staff Reporter

A high-level meeting was held here today with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair.

The meeting reviewed different aspects of launching Safe City Project in six big cities as well as progress on Safe City Project in Lahore.

In his address to the meeting, the Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif observed that efficient use of latest technology is very pivotal in improving the general situation of law & order. He told that the Punjab government has started Safe City Projects to protect life and property of the people.

He said that these projects are of vital importance for the eradication of crimes as well as elimination of terrorism; and added that the completion of these projects would further help to improve the general law & order conditions.

He said that work on Safe City Project in Lahore is in progress; however, the pace of this project should be further expedited. He said that this project is being initiated in six big cities of the province; and directed that all the necessary formalities should be finalized as soon as possible.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Ayub Gadhi, Jahangir Khanzada, ACS (Home), IG Police, Chairman P&D, secretaries of concerned departments and high officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has said that pivot of politics of Pakistan Muslim League-N is service to the nation and politics for development. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government has dedicatedly serving the people during the last four years and our every step is aimed at betterment of the people alongwith provision of better facilities to them.

He said that the elements indulged in the politics of hypocrisy, lies and allegations are enemy to the development of the country as these elements do not want that Pakistan could progress further and the problems of the people are solved. The elements wasting time of the nation through sit-ins are nation’s criminals and the self-conscious people of Pakistan have always expose these elements through the power of their votes. Now these element should learn that selfless service to the people is called politics and public service is the real politics. The defeated elements in search of shortcut to the power corridors should mercy on the nation and realize the situation.

While talking to the elected representatives, here Tuesday, the Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that economy was bankrupted when the PML-N came into power in 2013.

He added that the country was caught in the quagmire of problems due to the policies of corruption, plunder and nepotism of the former rulers and the nation was suffering from the worst crisis of loadshedding.

While the country was plunged into darkness, he added. He commended that the policies of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif aiming at relieving the country of problems proved very useful. Work on the energy projects was continued day and night and after the completion of these energy projects the shadow of darkness would come to an end and the country would get rid of loadshedding once and for all.

The electricity would not only be produced in abundance but will also be provided to the people cheap.