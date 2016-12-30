Shahbaz reviews progress on new playgrounds

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting, here today which reviewed progress on programs of setting up of e-libraries and construction of new playgrounds especially cricket grounds in the province.

The Chief Minister accorded approval to constitution of sports steering committee headed by Hanif Abbasi. Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that youth are bright future of Pakistan and Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps for their empowerment.

He said that youth commission has been established in the province and he will preside over its first meeting.

He directed that Directorate of Youth Affairs should also be activated at the earliest. He said that cricket and playgrounds are being constructed for the promotion of healthy activities among the youth of the province and work is continuing on the project of construction of 92 cricket and playgrounds throughout the province including Lahore.

He directed that construction work of cricket and playgrounds should be completed soon and a comprehensive plan be evolved for providing cricket playing facility in the existing playgrounds. He said that arrangements for playing cricket at night should be made in the schools of the province which have big grounds.