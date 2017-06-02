Shahbaz reviews progress of development projects

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif reviewed progress on development projects in the province at a meeting Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that PML-N government has done tremendous work for the promotion of health, education and social sector. It is sanguine to note that the mission of public service and providing relief to the masses been promoted successfully.

Ramadan package worth billions of rupees is providing relief to the people while the nation is moving towards the goal of self-reliant and prosperous Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister.

He said that the national leadership will prove its mettle by fulfilling the promises made with the nation. He said the nation has not forgotten the plunder of corrupt rulers.

He said that the enemy of public development does not want to see Pakistan making progress and speedy development of the country. He said that the second unit of Sahiwal Coal Power Plant is also fully operational.

1320 MW electricity will be generated through this first project completed under CPEC.

He said that elected representatives have to play their role in transparent, timely and quality completion of development projects.

Members National and Provincial Assembles while speaking on the occasion said that steps taken by CM for public welfare, social sector, education and health are unprecedented.