Shahbaz reviews progress of clean drinking water programme

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the clean drinking water is a bounty of Allah Almighty, as well as a basic necessity of the people.

The Punjab government, therefore, has envisaged a mega project of providing clean drinking water to the people. The programme of providing clean drinking water to 37 tehsils of southern Punjab would be initiated from this year.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the meeting which held here today through video link. The meeting reviewed the progress on programme of providing clean drinking water.

In his address to the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the programme of providing clean drinking water is an important public-interest initiative; and added that provision of clean drinking water to the people would be ensured through this programme.

The Chief Minister directed that this important programme, which has direct link with the human health, should be expedited on fast track basis. He said that the time wasted earlier should be compensated through hard work and moving forward in a professional way.

He said that every bit of time is important and the programme should be moved forward without any wastage of time. He said that every step would be taken to provide clean drinking water to the people. The progress on the programme of provision of clean drinking water would be made in an efficient manner in consultation with the foreign experts.

