Shahbaz reviews performance of Punjab Thermal Power Company

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of Board of Directors of Punjab Thermal Power Limited Company which reviewed performance of the company.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said that Punjab government has decided to set up a new 1200 megawatt gas power project in the province. He said that this project will also have to be completed with the same standard and speed which is hallmark of Punjab government.

He said that Punjab government has completed other projects transparently through round the clock hard work. The Chief Minister said that work on this project will also be carried out speedily and this project will prove to be a milestone in energy generation.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Punjab Thermal Company Limited Ahad Khan Cheema gave a briefing regarding proposed timelines of 1200 megawatt new gas power plant project. Provincial Finance Minister Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chairman Punjab Power Development Company Chaudhry Arif Saeed, Chairman Board of Directors Punjab Thermal Power Limited Abdul Basit, Chairman P&D and other members of the board were present on the occasion.