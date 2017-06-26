Shahbaz reviews implementation, progress of health projects

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday presided over a meeting which reviewed implementation and progress of health projects.

The meeting accorded approval to the programme of giving awards on good performance in teaching hospitals and also considered a proposal of setting up of Punjab Medical Education Board. The meeting also reviewed matters coming fore during the visit to DHQ Hospital Kasur.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said that absence of DMS of the hospital was tantamount to cruelty to the patients. He directed to take strict departmental action as per law against the DMS, saying that an effective system of monitoring of attendance of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the hospitals should be adopted.

The chief minister said that he would fulfill the mission of improvement of healthcare facilities at all costs and would not rest content till ensuring provision of quality medical facilities to the common man. He said that medical facilities in the hospitals were being improved by spending billions of rupees and first time in the history of the province, the medicines of same quality and standard were being provided to common man as were used by the elite.

The CM said that quality medicines worth billions of rupees were being provided free of cost to deserving patients in government hospitals every year.

He said that performance of the institutions could be improved through the system of reward and punishment and added that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff taking active part in the noble cause of service to the ailing humanity were being encouraged while those not doing so would be held accountable.

He said that breastfeeding was a blessing for the health of a child and there was a need for creating awareness in this regard and added that necessary amendments were being made in breastfeeding rules.

Shehbaz Sharif said that that steps were being taken for capacity-building of institutions for checking epidemics and talented and professional human resources were being brought in the institutions.

He said that reforms were being made in the institution of DG Health Services. He said that DG Health Services Institution had become inactive which was being activated. He said that steps were being taken for improving medical education in the province.

He said that an effective mechanism should be adopted for regulating private medical colleges.

DPO Kasur presented inquiry report regarding different matters of DHQ Hospital.

Provincial Ministers Kh. Salman Rafiq, Kh. Imran Nazir, Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Additional Chief Secretary, sectaries of departments concerned and medical experts attended the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Kasur and DPO participated in the meeting through video link.