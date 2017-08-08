Shahbaz to remain in Punjab, Abbasi to serve as PM till 2018

Decision to disqualify me had been taken before the judgement, Nawaz alleges

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday announced his brother Shahbaz Sharif will continue to run Punjab days after lawmakers elected PML-N loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the head of government.

Nawaz had earlier announced plans for his brother Shahbaz to take over as leader of the country after a Supreme Court ruling that barred him from office.

The Punjab chief minister was to contest a by-election for parliament to become eligible to take the reins. But Monday’s announcement put rest to speculations Abbasi will serve for 45 days.

Nawaz, a three-time premier, did not announce his pick for by-elections in NA-120, a core power base for the Pakistan Muslim League and one of Pakistan’s most critical election battlegrounds.

The former prime minister also lashed out at the Supreme Court ruling, saying he won’t accept premiership in case his party wins the review case in the apex court.

“It is not acceptable that honourable judges should base the disqualification decision of an elected PM through interpretation of assets in a ‘different’ manner,” he said.

The ex-premier commented on the ruling of the top court that it was designed for the sole purpose of disqualification. “The decision to disqualify me had already been taken, only a justification was being sought,” he added.

However, Nawaz Sharif elaborated that his aims are not personal but connected to the masses and public interest. The ex-PM observed that he intended to revoke NAB ordinance but did not get the chance to achieve the goal.

Sharif said that his upcoming rally from Islamabad to Lahore is not “a protest” but “a journey back home”. He added that he was travelling via the Grand Trunk road on Wednesday because “risks need to be taken for the country”.

Sharif repeated the allegation that the members of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing Sharif family’s business dealings “were chosen through WhatsApp”.

“Never have officials from Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) been included in an inquiry,” he said. He also expressed his displeasure at the Supreme Court’s decision to have a judge oversee the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) proceedings against his family, saying it jeoparidises his right of appeal.

Sharif, who was disqualified for not declaring the salary accruing to him from his employment in the UAE, said that he had not been involved in any misappropriation of public funds during his tenure and lamented that he was disqualified for a minor thing when nothing was found against him in the Panama Papers case. “The judges, in their remarks, stated that there are no allegations of corruption or misuse of authority against Nawaz Sharif,” he claimed.

“Five ‘noble’ people throwing out someone with the mandate of millions is not appropriate,” Sharif warned that the country cannot be run the way it is being tried to run.

Expressing sadness at the Panamagate verdict, Sharif said that he was “hurt” by the remarks of the SC judges. “One judge even said that ‘prime minister should know that there is a lot of space in Adiala jail’,” Sharif said, adding that it does not behove a judge to make such remarks.

“I will not run away like Musharraf,” Sharif claimed, and asked whether there were judges in the country who could hold the dictator accountable.