Shahbaz rejects corruption allegations

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday expressed annoyance over allegations of corruption against him in the Multan Metro Bus project and announced to take legal action against those who had hurled accusations at him.“I wanted to speak freely since I had a lot on his mind. I had worked for the province like a labourer, hence, the allegations against me were insulting,” he said while addressing a news conference, here on Wednesday.Shahbaz lashed out at a private TV channel over allegations of corruption, claiming propaganda was being spread against the provincial government. “I give 48 hours to the channel to give proof or ready to face legal course of action.” Even if misappropriation of a single penny is proven then the public may hold me accountable, he said, adding: “My body should be taken out of grave and hung on a pole if a corruption claim against me is proven even after my death.”Shahbaz also said that records were checked after allegations were levelled and the consortium of companies working on the metro bus project also confirmed that they had not worked with the Chinese company (Capital Engineering) named by the media channel. Referring to the content televised by the private TV channel, Shahbaz asked if it has ever named the land mafia or those who have had loans of Rs 256 billion waived off. “Those sucking the blood of the poor and getting loans waived off on political grounds are a mafia,” he said, adding: Plunder and loot remained prevalent and people were deprived of their rights. Today, we have come to a point where Pakistan demands a fair system of justice and merit from us and it is imperative that we shall follow the principles of justice and merit and change the archaic system at every cost.” He said that elite dwelling in palaces has succumbed to greed and lust.Answering a question, Shahbaz said that loans worth Rs 256 billion were waived off on political basis. He added that Jehangir Tareen also got his loans written off while there was loot and plunder in the Bank of Punjab. There was billions of rupees corruption in rental power projects apart from loot in EOBI and NICL scams, he said.