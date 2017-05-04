Shahbaz for promotion of technical, vocational education

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting here today in which measures to promote technical and vocational education were discussed.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that youth can be made economically empowered through provision of technical and vocational education and in the current circumstances, the importance of vocational training has increased manifold. He said we will get support for vocational and technical education from every source.

He said two universities will be established for the skill development –one in Lahore and second in Faisalabad. He said precious time has already been wasted for the promotion of skill development and now we have to move forward with hard work and determination.

He said CPEC has opened up new avenues for technical and vocational education and we should fully benefit from these opportunities. He said cooperation from Chinese province Tianjin will be promoted in vocational and technical education. Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sheikh Allauddin, Chairman TEVTA and concerning officials attended the meeting while Chairman P&D participated in the meeting via video link.

Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting here today in which matters to establish Lahore Knowledge Park and Pak-Italy University of Engineering Science and Technology were discussed. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said the establishment of Pak-Italy University of Engineering Science and Technology is very important project and all matters regarding its establishment will be moved forward.

He said establishment of Knowledge Park will be a landmark in the promotion of modern education and campuses of best universities of the world will be set up in Knowledge Park.

He said these measures are being taken to promote modern education which is only the way forward for development. He said formal approval to Pak-Italy University of Engineering Science and Technology has already been given and now this project will be moved forward.

He said final shape to establishment of the university, educational programs, issuance of degrees and other relevant matters will be given shortly. Provincial Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani, Adviser Dr. Umer Saif, Chief Secretary, Secretaries Higher Education, Finance, Information, Educationists, Chairman Higher Education Commission and