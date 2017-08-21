Shahbaz praises Punjab medical team for fighting dengue in KP

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has appreciated the performance of Punjab Medical team in dealing with dengue epidemic in KPK. He said that all-out resources and cooperation should be extended to government and people over there to save them from dengue.

He directed members of medical teams and mobile health unit to work round the clock to provide medical services to dengue effected patients. Service to ailing humanity is a form of worship and members of teams should continue work with this spirit, he added. The Chief Minister has profoundly praised the endeavors of Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and his team members.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health, Khawaja Imran Nazir has said the provincial government would extend all out cooperation and help to our brethren of KPK to covercome dengue epidemic.

He further said Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already announced to extend all kind of help, technical expertise and resources for the purpose.

He said the chief minister had responded immediately to the request of people of KPK on media for extending help to control dengue in their province.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said, on the direction of the chief minister, a team of senior experts was sent to Peshawar whereas mobile health unit from Mianwali had also been moved to Peshawar to provide medical cover to the patients.

The minister disclosed that technical teams from Punjab were also carrying chemicals used in fogging and spray besides printed literature to create awareness among the people of KPK.