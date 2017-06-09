Shahbaz against politics of vested interests

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the days of those doing the politics of lies and baseless allegations are numbered. He said that people of Pakistan have recognized the defeated elements levelling baseless allegations as they are afraid of speedy development and transparent projects of the country. Those indulging in politics of personal interests should mend their ways, he added. He said our government has worked hard for progress and prosperity of the country during the last four years.

He expressed these views while talking to Sherazi Brothers of Sindh who called on him, on Thursday. The Chief Minister said that the country is about to complete its journey from darkness to light and efforts of PML-N government for development and progress of the country are bearing fruits. He said that Pakistan is strengthening economically due to solid economic programmes of the government. He said that opponents of development of the people are perturbed over speedy development of Pakistan. He said that the politics of allegations and lies is in no way in the interest of the country and the nation. He said that PML-N has always promoted decency, accommodation and democratic norms in politics, while abusive language and baseless allegations reflect low mental level of defeated elements.

The Sherazi Brothers congratulated the chief minister over the speedy completion of Sahiwal Coal Power Project.

Member Sindh Assembly Syed Ijaz Ali Shah Sherazi, former MNA Syed Shafqat Hussain Shah Sherazi, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi and President PML-N Thatha Muhammad Hanif Memon called on the chief minister.