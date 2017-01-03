Shahbaz phones governor Istanbul, slams terrorism

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif telephoned Governor Istanbul, Wasib Shaheen and strongly condemned the incident of terrorism occurred in Istanbul in the beginning of new year. He expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families of those died in the incident.

Shahbaz Sharif has expressed complete solidarity with Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister, Governor Istanbul Wasib Shaheen, Mayor Istanbul Kadir Topbas and people of Turkey. The Chief Minister said that he is deeply grieved over the incident of terrorism and we are with our Turk sisters and brothers in this hour of distress.

He said that all the sympathies of people of Pakistan are with the bereaved families. He said that menace of terrorism is an international issue and joint and coordinated steps are necessary to cope with it.