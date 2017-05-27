Shahbaz phones British home secretary

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif today telephoned Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Ms. Amber Rudd. He condemned the Manchester attack and expressed his sympathies and condolences over the loss of precious lives.

The Chief Minister expressed his sympathies with the heirs of the persons died in this incident and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and other countries of the world are deeply saddened over this attack; and added that sympathies of people of Pakistan and Punjab are with the British government and its people.

We side with the UK government and the people in this hour of pain, he added.

He said that innocent people have been made target of terrorism in the Manchester attack, and we deeply sympathize with the bereaved families of the deceased persons. The more you condemn this incident of terrorism, the less it would be, concluded the Chief Minister.