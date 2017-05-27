Shahbaz pays surprise visit to Chiniot DHQ hospital

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Sharif paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital, Chiniot today without prior intimation and protocol. The administration remained totally unaware of the visit of the Chief Minister. During the inspection, Chief Minister met with the patients and inquired about the medical facilities being provided to them in the hospital.

Shahbaz Sharif Sharif reached District Headquarters Hospital, Chiniot without any prior intimation and inspected emergency and other wards. He inquired after the patients in wards and gained information about the provision of healthcare facilities and free medicines from them. The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the provision of healthcare facilities. He also took immediate notice of complaints made by some of the patients and issued on-the-spot instructions for their redressal.

The Chief Minister expressed his indignation that the cardiac care unit has not been fully functional and reprimanded the concerned officials. He said to the hospital administration that the facilities provided with crores of rupees should be utilized for the benefit of the common man; and made it clear that no excuse would be accepted in future. He said that he has made commitment to provide quality healthcare facilities to the poor people, and added that healthcare facilities are being inspected, as like other initiatives, by him. He said that as long as the patients are not given proper treatment, he would continue to conduct surprise visits to the hospitals. The public satisfaction is my achievement and when patient says that his treatment is being done properly, then I feel heartened.

The Chief Minister said that this hospital has made with a cost of crores of rupees to provide quality healthcare facilities to the patients; and told that he would not take rest till the fulfillment of mission of providing best healthcare facilities to the patients. He talked with doctors, nurses and paramedics and asked them to work with passion of service to ailing humanity. You are attached with a noble profession; he added and said that it is the requirement of your job that patients be treated respectfully, and they should be provided with best healthcare facilities.

The Chief Minister visited different sections of the hospital and inspected the quality of cleanliness arrangements, provision of medicines and other facilities of healthcare. The attendants of the patients raised the slogan of ‘long live Shahbaz Sharif Sharif’ upon seeing the Chief Minister. While talking to the Chief Minister, they said that he is taking keen interest for the betterment of health sector; and because of personal supervision of the Chief Minister, health sector has been improved while positive change has been brought in the attitude of doctors and paramedics due to visits of the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Sharif. They expressed their satisfaction over the provision of free medicines in the hospital; and told that every sort of medicines, are being provided to them. They also apprised the Chief Minister about other problems. The Chief Minister assured early redressal of these problems and announced to extend Faisalabad-Chiniot Road to more localities. Provincial Minister Kh. Imran Nazir accompanied the Chief Minister.