Shahbaz orders strict action against wheelie-doers on Eid

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take effective measures to curb the menace of one-wheeling during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. He issued special directions to Cabinet Committee on Law & Order and asked for carrying out indiscriminate crackdown on those involved in one-wheeling.

“One-wheeling will not be tolerated at any cost and the police concerned will be taken to task where any complaint of one-wheeling will be received in all districts of the province,” he added.

While issuing further directions, the chief minister said that special teams should be constituted to stop one-wheeling during Eid holidays.

Similarly, action should also be taken against under-age drivers of cars and bikes, he added.

Meanwhile, the CM ordered for making special arrangements to maintain traffic flow in tourist cities including Murree. He said that people going to Murree should not face any difficulty and a strategy should be devised to keep travellers informed about traffic issue from time to time.

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Friday said most modern graveyards “Shehr-e-Khamoshan” would be established in other big cities before December 2018.

He stated this while chairing a meeting to review scope of establishment of more such graveyards here on Friday. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said, death was a reality and they all had to meet the Creator one day. “Increase in population has necessitated the need to establish more graveyards. Keeping in view this reality, a model graveyard Shehr-e-Khamoshan has been established in Kahna Nau area in Lahore,” he added.

He called for a report within two weeks after identification of pieces of land in different districts. He said Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority had already been established by the Punjab government and one billion rupees had been allocated in the provincial budget 2017-18.

The chief minister lamented the commercial use of areas reserved for graveyards in private housing schemes and said that the development authorities concerned and other departments should ensure that the private housing schemes use the areas allocated for graveyards for the same purpose and rules and regulations should strictly be followed. Acting DG Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority and Director General CM Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi gave a briefing to the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday condemned the blast near Shuhada Chowk in Quetta and expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives.

He also condoled with the heirs of the persons martyred in the blast and prayed for early recovery of the injured. He said that nefarious designs of terrorists could not weaken the commitment of the nation and added that terrorism was a menace which would be eliminated with the force of unity of the nation.