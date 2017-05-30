Shahbaz orders provision of essential items on fixed rates

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that provision of essential items, fruits and vegetables to the people on fixed rates during the Holy month of Ramadan will be ensured at every cost. He said that effective steps would continue to ensure stability in prices of essential items in Sustay Ramadan Bazaars as well as in other market places.

While issuing directions to the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Price Control, the Chief Minister said it is the responsibility of concerned departments and the administration to ensure prompt supply of essential items to Sustay Ramadan Bazaars and other markets at fixed rates.

While directing to ensure supply of quality essential items, fruits and vegetables at fixed rates in ordinary marketplaces and bazaars, the Chief Minister said that stability in the prices of essential items, their quality and prompt supply should be ensured at every cost in Ramadan bazaars as well as in ordinary markets; and added that vigorous crackdown should be conducted against illegal profiteers.

Issuing directions for indiscriminate action against the elements selling essential items, fruits and vegetables on exorbitant rates, the Chief Minister said that the interest of the people is very dear to him. He observed that the elements looting the people in the name of profit do not deserve any leniency.

He said that Punjab government for the first time in the history has given historic Ramadan Package worth Rs. 9 billion to provide relief to the people. A subsidy of Rs. 8.78 billion has been given for the provision of subsidized flour, he added. Every penny of Ramadan Package should benefit the people and public representatives, administration as well as price control committees should continue to play their effective role so that the people could fully benefit from the historic Ramadan Package, concluded the Chief Minister.