Shahbaz orders probe against wheat procurement centre staff

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to wheat procurement center Purabclear, Pasroor without any protocol on Friday and inspected ongoing wheat procurement campaign and facilities provided to the farmers at the centre.

He also met with farmers at the centre and enquired about the services and staff behaviour. He looked into the detailed procedure of distribution of gunny bags and checked the register.

Shahbaz Sharif visited the warehouse of gunny bags and issued necessary instructions to the administration. The Chief Minister reprimanded and took strict notice of the complaints of some farmers and directed immediate as well as transparent inquiry into the matter.

He said, “Action should be taken against those responsible in the light of the investigation report supposed to be submitted soon. Shahbaz Sharif said that farmers have to pay pointless visits arbitrarily because of carelessness of staff nevertheless we won’t endure this undue deferral and hassle.

He assured the cultivators that he was their brother and he himself was monitoring Wheat Procurement Campaign and will surely guard their rights and provide them with justice at any cost.

Shahbaz Sharif ordered physical checking of all the record at procurement centre when he observed ambiguity in record subsequent to checking register as record of distribution of gunny bags and stock of wheat was not toning.

He ordered DPO to seal the record so that it won’t be altered and present a comprehensive investigation report in this regard. Shahbaz Sharif added that Punjab Government has opted a transparent policy for purchasing wheat so that none undeserving could abuse it.

The Chief Minister embraced an old native who was sidelined by staff and directed to treat farmers amicably. He vowed to serve farmers like he had done before. The Chief Minister also checked enlisted farmers and turnover figures in register.