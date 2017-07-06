Shahbaz lauds UK support in education, healthcare, sectors

Salim Ahmed

UK High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here Wednesday. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-UK relations and expansion of cooperation in different sectors came under discussion.

The British High Commissioner congratulated Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif over the completion of 1320 megawatts Sahiwal Coal Power Project in a record period of time and said the credit of completion of such a gigantic capacity energy project went to you. “Your efforts for overcoming the energy crisis are commendable,” he added.

He also appreciated the steps taken by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for improving the quality of life of the people in the province and added that wonderful steps had been taken for bringing improvement in health, education and other social sectors.

“The Punjab government has displayed tremendous performance in different sectors under your leadership,” he mentioned. He maintained that the Britain gave great importance to her relations with Pakistan and added that cooperation with Punjab government would be further extended in coming days and this collaboration would continue to bring improvements in health, education, skill development and other social sectors.

Shahbaz Sharif on the occasion said due to the timely steps taken by the incumbent government, energy crisis had been largely decreased in the country as many projects had been completed speedily and electricity had also been generated from them, due to which load-shedding had decreased.

He said new chapters of transparency, high quality and speed had been written in development projects and today the world was openly recognizing transparency in Pakistan. He said Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was moving towards its real destination and positive results of unanimous decisions made by political and military leadership were yielding results and tremendous achievements had been gained in war against terrorism. He said Pakistan of 2017 was more secured, peaceful and economically viable than that of 2013.

The Chief Minister further said Pak-UK relations span over many decades had been further strengthened during the tenure of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that British support in education, healthcare, skills development and other sectors was laudable and hoped that bilateral relations between Punjab government and the UK would be further strengthened in coming days.