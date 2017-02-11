Shahbaz lauds Turkish assistance for improving traffic system

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday highly appreciated assistance of Turkey for improving traffic system through effective traffic management and traffic re-engineering.

The CM said this system would help improve traffic system in mega cities of Punjab especially Lahore nevertheless coordination between concerned departments for this purpose was of great importance.

The Chief Minister expressed these remarks while chairing a high level meeting here which was attended by Turkey Transport and Traffic Management experts.

Consensus was made in the meeting for mutual cooperation of Turkey and Punjab government to improve traffic system.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said effective measurements to be taken for managing traffic explosion and amended subject to be added in curriculum to spread awareness.

“Best traffic system depicts a well-mannered society and we need to initiate quick plans to mend traffic system of all the mega cities of Punjab as smooth flow of traffic saves time and fuel and facilitates commuters,” he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that he regarded cooperation of Turkey and would himself monitor headway of this plan.

Turkish delegation headed by Mukremin Kara assured full technical support for successful execution of this plan.

Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, Secretary Transport, Commissioner Lahore Division and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Friday.

Matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in different sectors were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that good friendly relationship exist between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and both need to promote collaboration on lasting basis in economic and trade sectors.

He said that Pakistan is a peaceful and safe country as compare to past and there are great opportunities of investment in education, health, agriculture and social sectors in the province as Punjab is providing excellent facilities for foreign investors and investors of Azerbaijan can also benefit from them.

Ali Alizada said that his government is desirous of promoting cooperation in different sectors with Punjab government.