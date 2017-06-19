Shahbaz lauds foolproof security on Youm-e-Ali

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday applauded cabinet committee on law and order, police, administration and law enforcement agencies for ensuring foolproof security arrangements for the protection of life and property of people on the Youm-e-Shahdat of Hazrat Ali (AS).

He said the cabinet committee on law and order along with other departments concerned managed security arrangements under the best coordination in the province.

He said police authorities and officers as well as officials of law enforcement agencies performed their duties efficiently.

The CM said due to the best arrangements of Punjab Police, administration and concerned institutions, the day passed calmly. Congratulating them for their teamwork, the chief minister directed the cabinet committee, police and law enforcement agencies to keep up working with the same passion and commitment.

He said due to the blessings of Allah Almighty and hardwork of concerned departments on the Youm-e- Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) remained peaceful.

The cabinet committee on law and order and all departments concerned would also have to perform well in future, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said foolproof security arrangements should also be made on Jumma-tul-Widdah by deploying extra police force to protect mosques and Imambargahs.

He said: “We have to work hard with the same passion and commitment in future for maintaining law and order and make the country a haven of peace through unity among our ranks.” Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the residence of senior leader of PML-N and renowned industrialist Chaudhry Ahmed Saeed and presented him a bouquet.

Matters of mutual interest and political issues were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Shahbaz Sharif said vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had led the country to economic take off and:”We have set new records of selfless service during the last four years”.

He said billions of rupees of the nation had been saved by ensuring transparency in development projects and added that with the grace of Allah Almighty promises made with people would be fulfilled.