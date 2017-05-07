Shahbaz inaugurates teachers training institute for special education

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated Teachers Training Institute for special education at PAF Base, Sarwar Road, Lahore Saturday.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Provincial Ministers Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique, along with high officials of PAF were present on the occasion.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited the newly constructed teachers training institute established through collaboration of Punjab government and Pakistan Air Force, met with the teachers and inquired about the facilities provided in the institution.

Addressing inaugural ceremony, Shahbaz Sharif said that best institution of teachers training has been set up through the collaboration of PAF and Punjab government. He congratulated Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, officers of PAF, Provincial Minister for Special Education and his team on the establishment of this wonderful institution. He said that Punjab government and PAF have jointly established a wonderful institution which is praiseworthy; and added that this splendid model should be adopted in other provinces as well. He said that establishment of this state-of-the-art institution for imparting training to special education teachers is a best facility. Pakistan Air Force has best utilized the funds and every penny has been spent in a transparent manner for the construction of a useful and important institution.

The Chief Minister proposed that joint collaboration should be adopted to deal with the challenge of teachers training on modern lines. He said that refresher courses should also be held for teachers with regard to special education. It is a fantastic project which speaks volume about the commitment of PAF and officers of the Punjab government. Air Chief Marshal has done a great job by establishing an excellent institution for the training of teachers of special education, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that he has visited the institution and is happy to see the high standard of training. The field of special education is a tricky challenge in Pakistan, which we all have to deal with, he added. He said that PAF and Punjab government have done a wonderful job by establishing this marvelous institution. He further said that the speed with which this project has been completed has strengthened the impact of ‘Punjab Speed’ in China; and with the completion of this project, ‘Air Force Speed’ has also been included, along with ‘Punjab Speed.’ He said that it’s a model institution having purposeful class rooms and conference rooms, along with latest equipment for training. No other work could be more virtuous than the education and training of special children; and the founders of this institution would be rewarded in this world and the world hereafter, he added. He said that special children could be made useful member of the society by providing latest facilities of education and training to them.

He said that establishment of teachers training institute for special education is an important step towards it. He prayed that may Almighty Allah make Pakistan the greatest country of the world and it could become Pakistan of Quaid and Iqbal in the real sense. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman also presented a souvenir to the Chief Minister. Base Commander Air Commodore Salman Mehboob informed about the training courses in the institution and told that the institution was scheduled to be completed in 18 months, but has been constructed in 13 months.