Shahbaz inaugurates new block at children hospital

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated 614-bed new indoor block in the Children’s Hospital on the second day of Eidul Azha. According to a hanout issued here on Monday, after the inauguration of this block which was constructed with Rs 2.5 billion the total number of beds in the hospital had increased to 1100.

Sixteen new operation theatres had been established in the new block, while the number of beds for the cancer ward had also been increased to 100.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif visited various wards after the inauguration of the block. He also inquired after the health of children admitted to the hospital. He visited general ward, cardiac ward, ICU, operation theatre and other wards and reviewed facilities being provided at the hospital.

Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government was spending billions of rupees to provide standardized medical facilities to the people.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over cleanliness arrangements at some of the places and said the standard of cleanliness should be excellent at the hospital and negligence in this regard must be fixed immediately.

The chief minister ordered free cancer treatment of the head nurse of the cardiac ward. Talking to the media, he said the hospital was providing treatment for complicated diseases, adding that open heart surgery and treatment of heart disease was also being provided.

He said, “Allah Almighty has given answers to the allegations of corruption levelled in the Multan Metro Bus Service.” He said his statement had been endorsed through the embassy of the friendly country of China. He said China had given such a solid message that every allegation had been answered satisfactorily and no evidence was needed now.

He said this was not only his success but the success of the people of the country.

The CM said China had said clearly that the company did not work in Pakistan and this company had been awarded punishment for lying and dishonesty. He said the statement of the Chinese government was the evidence of his innocence.

He said those levelling baseless allegations should see the result and now they should stop lying and levelling allegations.

Earlier, the Chief Minister interacted with the parents and attendants of the ailing children and asked them about the facilities being provided at the Children Hospital.

Parents and attendants told the chief minister that this was the matchless hospital in Pakistan and they were thankful to the chief minister for paying attention to the hospital which also provided treatment facilities for the complicated diseases.

They said, “The chief minister is very sensitive towards the sufferings of masses and always remains busy to resolve them.”

The mothers of the children admitted to cardiac surgery ward also thanked the chief minister and said their children were getting best medical facilities at the hospital. On chief minister’s arrival at the hospital people chanted slogans in the favour of PML-N and its leadership.