Shahbaz inaugurates free wifi hotspot at 200 places of 5 big cities

Says all police stations in Punjab have been computerised

Lahore

The Punjab government has launched free internet service (wifi hotspot) at over 200 places of five big cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur while this service will also be available at 16 places in Murree. Millions of people will benefit from this service. Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the free internet service at a ceremony held at IrfaKareen Software Technology Park by pressing a button.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said the launch of the free internet service at five big cities is a huge step toward converting the province to the digital system.

Punjab government has taken revolutionary measures for the promotion of the IT and performance of several government departments has been enhanced by utilizing IT. Old system of patwaris has been replaced by the Land Record Information Management System which has provided relief to the people and the land matters have been made easy and rural population has directly benefited from this system.

Shahbaz Sharif IT labs have been set up in all government schools in Punjab and now 50,000 tablets will also be distributed. He said during dengue epidemic IT was used and this epidemic was controlled. He said the dengue control through IT is the great lesson to follow this model in all fields of the life.

The chief minister said IT University is operating in Irfa Kareem Technology Park while new campus of the university is being set up by acquiring land worth billions of rupees on Bedian Road and the land has been handed over to its VC Dr UmerSaif who has promised to set up the new campus in one year. Sahbaz Sharif said the foundation stone ofBhikki power plant of 1180MW was laid on October 9, 2015 and this project was inaugurated on April 19, 2017 and a sum of Rs50 billion has been saved in this project and this saving is the real saving.

He said performance of turbine at Bhikkiis most efficient.

On the one hand there is Neelum Jhelum project of 985MW that is still incomplete despite the passage of 18 year while on the other hand there is 1180MW Bhikki power plant that has been completed in the record minimum time of 18 months