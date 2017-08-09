Shahbaz to head PML-N

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Senior PML-N leader Raja Zafarul Haq on Tuesday said that a decision has been taken to elect Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif as the party president. While giving an interview to BBC Urdu, the party’s Leader of House in the Senate said that a formal announcement regarding this will be made in a day or two. “The younger Sharif has been selected to replace Nawaz Sharif based on the wishes of a majority of party members,” Haq was quoted as saying. Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notice to the PML-N for the appointment of a new party leader, DawnNews reported.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a notice to the PML-N for the appointment of a new party leader.

The ECP in the notice said that under the Political Parties Order 2002, a disqualified lawmaker cannot hold any office in a political party.

The notification also referred to the Supreme Court order on Panama Papers case in which Nawaz Sharif was formally asked to step down as prime minister.

The ECP also observed that Article 15 of the PML-N’s own party constitution says that if the seat of party president is vacant, it is to be filled within one week’s time

The election body asked the PML-N to elect a new party leader and then inform the ECP. Nawaz’s rival, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, on Monday had urged the PML-N to distance itself from the ousted prime minister warning it would ruin itself if it did not do so.

Khan had also alleged that Sharif’s plan to travel to Lahore with a cavalcade on GT Road was a deliberate attempt to undermine the apex court by calling into question its verdict in the Panama Papers case.