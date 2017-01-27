Shahbaz greets Chinese President, PM and people at New Year

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday extended his best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and to the people of China at their New Year.

The Chief Minister also wished New Year to Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Sun Weidong, Chinese Counsel General appointed at Lahore Ling Ding Bin and all the Chinese engineers, technicians and workers taking part in different development projects of Punjab and Pakistan.

He applauded all of them who are away from their families at this auspicious day, working for the progress of Pakistan. He said that completion of these projects will bring glory to Pakistan by boosting up its economy and promoting investments and surely assistance of Chinese in this regard will be marked with golden ink in history.

He said that these engineers and workers while staying in Pakistan at this New Year eve has conveyed us a strong message that work and professional commitment is more important than personal happiness. And this loyalty was the main ingredient used by Chinese people to fight against poverty, unemployment and injustice which led them to emerge as the greatest economic power at the globe, he added.

The Chief Minister said that China is a sincere and trustworthy friend of Pakistan who always stood by us at the hour of need. He said that both countries have same stance on global issues like peace and mutual respect. With the cooperation of China, CEPC project has been initiated in Pakistan which has not only strengthened friendly relations of both countries but also created a new history by opening up road to development.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the sentiment that China is a true friend of Pakistan is exquisite as it remains deeply etched in the hearts and minds of Pakistani people. “We attach great importance to the relationship with China and cherish the trust and friendship between the two countries.

Our friendship is not limited to just CPEC rather cooperation in trade, investment, energy and communications would be strengthened,” he said.