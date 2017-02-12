Shahbaz gives nod to set up hepatitis control centres

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif chaired a high level meeting and reviewed progress on different matters of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute project. While presiding over the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute is a unique project in the history of the country and with the establishment of this institute kidney and liver patients will be provided modern medical facilities.

The Chief Minister said that there is a plan to establish Hepatitis Clinic on the project site as well and Hepatitis Clinic will be inaugurated very soon where hepatitis patients will be provided quality medical facilities.

The Chief Minister gave approval to establish Hepatitis Control Mobile Centers and instructed to take all immediate steps to establish these centers. The Chief Minister said that Hepatitis Control Mobile Centers will be established in a phased manner and in the first phase Hepatitis Control Mobile Centers will be established in 9 divisions whereas the scope of these centers will be spread to each and every district of Punjab but in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister directed to functionalize Human Organ Transplant Authority on priority basis and to take immediate steps to fully activate it. The Chief Minister said that Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute will be a landmark project in the field of medical science and research and for the provision of quality medical facilities to the patients. It will be a state of the art institute and will be considered in the top world level best medical institute.

Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute is not only for Punjab but for the whole Pakistan and with the establishment of this institute modern medical facilities will be available to kidney and liver patients under one roof.

Like others, this is another state of the art project of Punjab government, he added. For Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute project, provision of international standard medical facilities will be ensured and all the medical facilities provided to the patients will be of international standards.

The Chief Minister directed to take immediate steps to select human resource for this project. Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care, Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab, President Pakistan Kidney & Liver Transplant Institute Board of Governors Dr. Saeed Akhtar and other relevant authorities also took part in the meeting.