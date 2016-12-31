Shahbaz for speedy setting up of playing grounds

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that setting up of cricket and playgrounds was necessary for motivating the youth towards healthy activities.

“Sports Endowment Fund has already been established in the province and sports academies will be set up at district and divisional level,” he added.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting held to review progress on programmes of setting up of e-libraries and construction of new playgrounds especially cricket grounds in the province.

The Chief Minister said youth were bright future of Pakistan and the Punjab government had taken revolutionary steps for their empowerment. He said youth commission had been established in the province and he would preside over its first meeting. He directed that Directorate of Youth Affairs should also be activated at the earliest.

He said cricket and playgrounds were being constructed for the promotion of healthy activities among the youth of the province and work was continuing on the project of construction of 92 cricket and playgrounds throughout the province including Lahore.

He said arrangements for playing cricket at night should be made in the schools of the province which had big grounds. He said floodlight arrangements should be made in newly constructed cricket grounds for holding tournaments at night and survey of the schools be conducted and cricket grounds be identified in this regard.

The Chief Minister accorded approval to constitution of Sports Steering Committee headed by Hanif Abbasi.—APP