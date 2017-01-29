Shahbaz for revival of Int’l cricket in Pakistan

President of England, Wales Cricket Board calls on CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

President of England and Wales Cricket Board Giles Clarke on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here.

During the meeting, discussion was held to take steps for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Giles Clarke said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had taken the best steps for the protection of life and property of people.

He said effective efforts would be continued to revive international cricket in Pakistan and it was hoped that international cricket would be revived in Pakistan soon.

Giles Clarke said it was expected that positive development would be done to revive international cricket in the coming days. He said: “We have seen wonderful steps taken with regard to law and order in Lahore and we are happy that Punjab government has done a wonderful job in this regard. I am personally impressed with security arrangements”.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, while talking on the occasion, said the Punjab government had taken effective steps to provide peaceful atmosphere to people of the province.

The Safe City Project was a milestone initiative to improve the law and order situation by using latest technology, he said and added cricket was the most popular game of people and:” We will provide all sorts of security to the foreign players for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan”.

He said Pakistani nation was fully committed to defeat the menace of terrorism, adding that peace has been restored in Pakistan due to great sacrifices of thousands of precious lives.

The chief minister said the Safe City Project of Lahore was a mega project of South Asia. Due to the steps taken by the government, law and order situation had been improved.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Shehryar Khan, Chairman Executive Committee Najam Sethi, IG Police, Secretary Home, CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore Division and concerned officials were also present.—APP