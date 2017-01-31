Shahbaz for improving affairs of vegetable markets in province

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting here today which reviewed steps for further improving the affairs of vegetable markets of the province. Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab government has taken a number of steps for providing facilities in vegetable markets.

He said that it is the responsibility of concerned departments to run the affairs of vegetable markets in a best manner. He directed that matters pertaining to vegetable markets should be speedily settled and provision of best facilities be assured there. Shehbaz Sharif said that there should be best cleanliness arrangements in vegetable markets and concerned departments and institutions should personally review sanitation arrangements.

He reviewed the matters of Kacha Vegetable Market and directed early completion of construction work of cold storage and said that LESCO should work speedily for installing a grid station in the market. He said that a plan should be evolved for best use of land of previous vegetable market in Kot Lakhpat.

Secretary Agriculture gave a briefing regarding provision of facilities and other affairs in vegetable markets. PML-N senior leader Khawaja Ahmed Hasaan, Lord Mayor Lahore Col. (R) Mubashar Javed, Secretary Livestock, Commissioner & Deputy Commissioner Lahore, CEO LESCO and concerned authorities attended the meeting.