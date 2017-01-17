Shahbaz for effective traffic management in city

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that a good traffic management system represents a civilized society; therefore, the traffic system will have to be changed through effective traffic management and traffic reengineering, and implementation of traffic rules will have to be ensured. He said final recommendations on the traffic management will be presented afterreviewingexisting traffic rules and increase in fine on traffic violations. He ordered the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to declare five thoroughfares of Lahore model roads, and ensure the smooth traffic follow on The Mall as well. He said one-wheeling will be not tolerated at any cost.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Steering Committee constituted to review recommendations and suggestions to improve traffic system of mega cities of Punjab including Lahore. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said resolving traffic problems is the priority of the government and for this purpose practical steps will be taken to provide relief to the people.He said officials and wardens of traffic police play vital role in improving traffic system therefore they should work with dedication and honesty, and no negligence on their part will be tolerated. He said Ferozpur Road, Jail Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Main Gulberg Road and Peco Road will be declared model roads and smooth traffic follow will be ensured on these roads by implementing an effective traffic management system. He said encroachments should be removed and a comprehensive parking system should be evolved immediately and such measured should be taken which provide relief to the people duringtravelling.

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said traffic flow and other related matters will be monitored with the support of the information technology. He said standard of study material on traffic system in the curriculum should be improved and questions on the pattern of dengue awareness should be included in the exams. He said those who will show best performance in the traffic management will be encouraged and those who will neglect their duties will be held accountable. He said proving relief to the people from the traffic problems is the responsibility of all concerning departments and they should fulfill their duties on the priority basis.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said suggestion regarding provision of buses to educational institutions should be finalized and the Steering Committee will take decisions on the matter on its own. He said all departments should be clear on the point that problems of the people are my personal problems, and resolving their problems and providing them comfort is my responsibility. He said all concerning departments should rouse from slumberand make their best efforts to resolve traffic problems. He said the Steering Committee should adopt innovative and novel steps for the short term policy. Provincial Minister Jehangir Khanzada, Special Adviser Malik Ahmed Khan, parliamentarians Mian Margoob Ahmed, Mian Naseer Ahmed, Waheed Gul, Dr. Umer Saif, the chief secretary, inspector general police and secretaries and senior officers of the departments concerned were also present on the occasion.