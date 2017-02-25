Shahbaz for completing welfare oriented projects on fast track

Austrian delegation discusses energy projects

Salim Ahmed

A high level meeting was held here Saturday with Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair, which reviewed progress on on-going development projects and other welfare programmes.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a large number of people of the province are benefitting from welfare oriented programmes of billions of rupees of Punjab government and added that fruits of development are reaching the people. People are getting relief from mega projects completed in the province, he added. He said that these development projects of Muslim League (N) are a symbol of transparency, quality and speed.

The Chief Minister directed that welfare oriented projects should be completed in the stipulated period and their high standard ensured at every cost. He said that the speedy development work will help provide best facilities to the people and a new era of development and prosperity will usher in after completion of development projects in the province. Shahbaz Sharif said that every promise made to the people will be honored under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and added that this year is the year of fulfillment of promises. He said that public service is our mission and the journey of service will continue. Provincial Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, Secretary C&W, President Bank of the Punjab, Commissioner Lahore, Mayor Lahore, DC Lahore, DG LDA and other officials attended the meeting.

Moreover, Executive Director of famous German company Lahmeyer International, Bernd Metzger called on Shahbaz Sharif, here Saturday. During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including extending cooperation in energy sector came under discussion.

The Chief Minister also spoke in German language with members of the delegation who praised his grasp over German language. Talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister said energy projects in Pakistan are being completed with hard work and observed that many of them are near completion.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation, led by Dr Brigitta Blaha, ambassador of Austria, called on Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Saturday.

Different matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral relations and extending cooperation in different sectors were discussed during the meeting.

The delegation showed keen interest in extending cooperation in hydropower projects, especially small hydro projects and electricity production from solid waste.

The ambassador invited the CM to visit Austria and praised his wonderful steps for woman empowerment and the progress made in this field so far.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that Pakistan and Austria have good friendly relations; there is a need to further extend trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Austria.

The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, work was continuing on thousands of megawatts energy projects.