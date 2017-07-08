Shahbaz files Rs10b defamation suit against Imran

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has filed a Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman (PTI) Imran Khan for alleging that he was offered a Rs10bn bribe by a close associate of the chief minister to drop the Panama Papers case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Filed in the court of Lahore additional sessions judge Azfar Sultan under sections 4 and 9 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002, the lawsuit states that the PTI chief had claimed in ARY News programme “Off the Record” on April 26 that the Rs10bn bribe offer was made to him through a person related to Shahbaz, on behalf of the chief minister and his family.

Khan’s allegation “tended to lower the (Punjab chief minister) in the estimation of others and reduce him to ridicule, unjust criticism, dislike … and causing him extreme mental torture”, the suit states.

According to the lawsuit, the PTI chief had failed to tender a publicly broadcast apology even though he was served a legal notice in May calling for an apology for allegedly defaming the chief minister within 14 days.

As a result of Khan’s “false and defamatory allegations”, Shahbaz is entitled to a compensation of Rs10bn, it says. The court has sought a response from Khan over the defamation suit by July 21.