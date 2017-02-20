Shahbaz dissolves PCBL, suspends its chief

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Taking strict notice of irregularities in the land and properties of the Punjab Cooperative Board of Liquidation, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif ordered to dissolve Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation and suspend Chairman Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation and other board members immediately.

Shahbaz presided over a high level meeting, here Monday in which DG Anti-Corruption presented preliminary report regarding irregularities in the affairs of Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation and Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that Anti-Corruption department should take action as per law against the persons who committed irregularities and get register FIR against them while meeting legal demands. He ordered complete audit of Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation and said that immediate audit should be started by selecting the best firm in this regard. He said that a new board of Punjab Cooperatives Board for Liquidation should be constituted and immediately reorganized. He said that legal demands were set aside for selling precious land of the board. Investigation against responsible people should be completed at the earliest as selling property without process of auctioning is also illegal, he added.

Taking strict notice against irregularities in Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, Shahbaz Sharif ordered action against the responsible of irregularities in the allotment of plots to low income families in Quaidabad, district Khushab. He ordered suspension of those responsible of allotting plots illegally and said that action be taken against those violating laid down procedure. He said that Anti-Corruption Department should present report after conducting audit of all the schemes in the province. He said that there is no room for those committing corruption and the responsible of irregularities will not escape punishment. Those violating policy of transparency have no right to remain on their posts, he added. Provincial Minister for Housing Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, Chief Secretary, Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretaries Law, Housing Cooperative and concerned officials were present on the occasion.