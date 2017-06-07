Shahbaz discusses CPEC projects with Weidong

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif met with Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Sun Weidong at the Embassy of China here Tuesday.

He termed Pak-China friendship as a glowing example of love, peace, cooperation and warm feelings.

Shahbaz said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project will augur well for the economic development of Pakistan.

He welcomed Chinese investment on CPEC projects and expressed the satisfaction that the volume of investment between Pakistan and China is all-time high. “There is no doubt the CPEC is a game changer which has opened new avenues of development in Pakistan, while others countries will also benefit from the CPEC.

The Chief Minister maintained that Pakistan is among one of the rapidly emerging economies of the world under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and added that this has created new opportunities of business and job-generation. He said that Pakistan and China are two countries who enjoy immortal friendship which has passed every test of time. With the passage of time, this friendship has resulted in creating beneficial economic opportunities for the people of both the countries. He said Pakistan-China relations have been further expanded during the tenure of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and CPEC project has given these relations new strength.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif commended the keen interest of Chinese Ambassador in promoting bilateral relations.

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said that Pakistan-China friendship and bilateral economic cooperation were being promoted continuously. He commended the efforts of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the promotion of Pak-China friendship.