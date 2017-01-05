Shahbaz directs to start ‘Khadim-e-Punjab Sports Talent Hunt Programme’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed to hold different sports competitions for promoting healthy activities in the province. He directed to evolve a comprehensive plan for holding sports contests at tehsil, district, division and provincial level in this regard. He also directed to start “Khadim-e-Punjab Sports Talent Hunt Program” this year and said that this step will result in bringing new talent and help encourage young players.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting regarding promotion of healthy activities among the youth of the province, here today.

The meeting reviewed different proposals with regard to promotion of sports, sports competitions and grounds. Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that promotion of extra-curricular activities is need of the hour along with curricular activities and the government is implementing a comprehensive programme for this purpose. It has been decided to hold sports competition at tehsil, district, division and provincial level and the youth displaying outstanding performance will be given cash prizes and certificates on the pattern of position holder students.

The Chief Minister said that these youngsters are our precious asset and besides equipping them with education, they will also be encouraged by bringing forward in the field of sports.

He said that services of such youth will be acquired for promoting sports as have expertise in different sports. This step will not only provide them with jobs but also promote the trend of sports at lower levels thus bringing the new talent at the front, he added.

He said that Khadim-e-Punjab Sports Talent Hunt Program should be started for digging out the fresh talent. This step will yield positive results and the new talent will perform at national and international levels to bring glory to their homeland. He said that we plan to move forward in an organized manner for the promotion of sports activities. He gave Sport’s Minister and Sectary the privilege to take decision on their own in this regard. He applauded the launching of Punjab Sports Board website.

The website should be updated with the details of playgrounds along-with the updates of sports activities, he added. Shehbaz Sharif directed to conduct survey of play grounds of the province and said that steps should be taken for enhancing sports facilities in the play grounds on the model of Rawalpindi. He appreciated the role of Hanif Abbasi in promoting sports activities and providing Pindi people with latest playing opportunities.

Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ghuman gave a briefing regarding promotion of sports in the province. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Sports Jehangir Khanzada, head of Sports Steering Committee Hanif Abbasi, Sectary Sports, DG Punjab Sports Board and other concerned authorities.