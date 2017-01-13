Shahbaz directs for effective implementation of Marriage Function Ordinance

City Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed provincial and district administrations to ensure effective implementation of Punjab Marriage Function Ordinance at all levels.

The Chief Minster has constituted a special committee to formulate institutional mechanism for enforcement of the ordinance in full swing.

This was informed in the first meeting of the special committee convened at ACS Conference Room Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

The meeting decided to constitute special committees at district level in the convenership of relevant deputy commissioner.

The additional deputy commissioner, municipal officer (Regulation) and SP security will be the members of these committees to be established in every district of the province.

Such committees will also be constituted at Tehsil level and regional level in the big cities which will be responsible to streamline consistent action and legal enquiries against the violators of Punjab Marriage Function Ordinance in letter and spirit.

Furthermore, the additional chief secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja has directed the Police to apprehend owners of marriage halls and catering managers on account of violations like over timings, the aerial firing,violations regarding sound system beyond the limit and serving more than one dish which is prohibited in the Law.

The ACS Punjab presided over the meeting while Lord Mayor Lahore Col (R) Mubasher Javaid, Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Special Secretary Local Government Ms Sarah Aslam, Additional Secretary (Admn) S&GAD Sahibzadi Waseemah Umer, SP Security Lahore Abadat Nissar and DSP Security Pervaiz Butt atteneded the meeting.