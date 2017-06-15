Shahbaz directs foolproof security for Youm-e-Ali (RA)

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahdat of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Issuing directions to Provincial Cabinet Committee for Law and Order, the Chief Minister said that implementation on prescribed security plan should be ensured at all costs and police should work very diligently to foil the nefarious designs of the anti-social elements.

He directed that the police officers should remain in the field and anti-social elements should be kept under strict vigilance.

He said that every step should be taken to ensure peace and protection of life and property of the people, adding that law enforcement agencies should remain fully vigilant and alert.

He said that nothing was more important than law and order and all possible resources should be utilized for the purpose. The processions on Youm-e-Shahdat of Hazrat Ali (RA) should be vigilantly monitored.

Similarly, strict security arrangements should be made to maintain law and order situation in the province.

He said the law enforcement agencies should leave no stone unturned while performing their duties and all line departments should perform their duties by maintaining best coordination amongst them. He further directed to devise an effective monitoring mechanism under the security plan and added that every step should be taken to provide foolproof security to the people.

The Cabinet Committee for Law & Order should also ensure implementation of code of conduct at every cost, the chief minister said.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu called on Chief Minister Punjab in Punjab Assembly Chamber.

In the meeting, 5% quota in the Financial Institutions, law of protection of properties of Minorities, an increase of Minorities seats in provincial Assembly and Chief Minister Package of 2016-17 should made part of budget of 2017-18 also discussed.

The Minister requested to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sgharif to consider these demands. Minister said that Human Rights Department under his Ministry performing a vital role for protection of Minorities, also working on protection of women in the province.